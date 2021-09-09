हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
McDonald's India

McDonald's India adds Turmeric Latte, Masala Kadak Chai on McCafe menu

McDonald's India has added two new immunity-boosting beverages Turmeric Latte and Masala Kadak Chai to its McCafe menu.

Representational Image

New Delhi: McDonald's India has added two new immunity-boosting beverages Turmeric Latte and Masala Kadak Chai to its McCafe menu. The new additions would be available at McCafe outlets operated by the West and South franchise of McDonald's - Hardcastle Restaurants, said a statement.

"The Turmeric Latte is a unique twist on 'Haldi Doodh' -- the age old ayurvedic remedy used to combat cold, cough, congestion, and many more ailments," said a statement.

It has the goodness of turmeric and is infused with other immunity improving ingredients like cardamom and saffron which are rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, it added.

While Masala Kadak Chai is inspired by the love and emotion of Indian consumers for this traditional beverage. It has priced Masala Kadak Chai at Rs 99 for a cup and Rs 140 for Turmeric Latte. “It is latte textured and is packed with herbs and spices to energise you instantly," the company said. 

McDonald's India (West and South) Director-Marketing and Communications Arvind RP said: "Menu innovation is a continuous journey for us and we are excited to introduce these new offerings on the McCafe menu that are crafted to please the Indian palate. Several studies and researches have highlighted that consumers are actively scouting for immunity improving recipes and products." Also Read: PNB alert! Chequebooks of THESE Banks will not work from next month

Hardcastle Restaurants operates 305 McDonald's restaurants across 42 cities. Also Read: Facebook unveils Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses in 20 style combinations: Check price, features

Tags:
McDonald's IndiaTurmeric LatteMasala Kadak ChaiMcCafeMcDonald's
