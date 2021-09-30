Got old 50 paise coin? Earn Rs 1 lakh by selling it online, check process

New Delhi: It’s no secret that old and rare coins and notes have become highly collectable recently. Coin collectors are showing indeed showing a renewed interest in buying old coins issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In one such case, old 50 paise coins are selling for up to Rs 1 lakh online on the online classifieds portal OLX.

The 50 paise coin that we are telling about is special, as it has to be released in 2011 - the year when the Indian government decided to end the circulation of 25-50 paise coins.

So, such 50 paise coins, which were released in the year 2011 have now become extremely collectable. For selling the old coin, you have to visit OLX’s official website which is https://www.olx.in/.

Sellers need to start creating their profiles on OLX. Once the profile is ready, they will need to create a listing for the 50 paise coin. For this, they will have to take some good quality pictures of the coin that clearly show that it was released in 2011.

After the listing goes live, prospect customers will start contacting you to buy the rare coin. You can negotiate on the price before making a fortune by selling your old 50 paise coin.

Individuals can use other websites such as IndiaMart to sell their old and collectable old coins and notes. However, on such platforms, everyone should always remain beware of UPI frauds. Also Read: CNG costlier? Rates can go up by 11% as Centre hikes gas price by 62%

Under no circumstances should a seller on the platform transfer money using UPI to the buyer. Previously, an old currency seller was looted by an online thug who was masquerading himself as a buyer on a famous classifieds platform. Also Read: Report on ZEEL EGM is misleading, check facts from official statement here

Live TV

#mute