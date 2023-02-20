topStoriesenglish2575311
Has your Pan Card got Lost or Stolen? Here's Step-By-Step Guide to Apply for a Duplicate One

Pan Card: You can apply for a duplicate pan card in case it gets lost or stolen. Check this step-by-step guide to apply for the duplicate pan card. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 03:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Citizens can apply for duplicate pan card in case lost/stolen.
  • Pan card is a very important document for Income tax filing.
  • Check this step-by-step guide to apply for the duplicate pan card.

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Pan Card is a very important document with multiple uses. If you have to file income tax forms, it’s very necessary to have the Pan Card to complete the process. You can also use the card to confirm your identity during the process of KYC in Banks, Post Offices, and many other occasions.

In case your Pan card gets lost or stolen, you may get into trouble. However, there are some ways through which you can resolve the issue. You have to know that only one pan card is issued to the citizen of the India and once the number is allotted, it will remain the same throughout the lifetime. Hence, you can’t apply for a new Pan Card in case your card is stolen or lost.

Customers can apply for Duplicate Pan Card

Pan Card is a permanent ID that can’t be created again. Once the number is allotted to you, it will remain the same throughout the lifetime. But you can apply to get a duplicate pan card.

Here’s Step-By-Step guide to apply for a duplicate Pan card –

  • Go to the official website of TIN-NSDL.
  • Choose the type of apply “Changes or correction in existing Pan date/ Reprint of Pan Card (No changes in existing PAN data).
  • Fill the necessary information such as Name, Date of Birth and Mobile No.
  • Now, Submit the application.
  • You will get a token number on the successful completion of the form that you can use for future reference and login.
  • Fill all details ‘Personal Details’.
  • You can submit PAN Application via three options – Physical, Digital via E-KYC, and E-Signature.

Aadhaar card is mandatory in case to submit the PAN Application via E-KYC and E-Signature. You will get the OTP on the Aadhaar-registered mobile number for the confirmation of the details. You will need E-Signature to sign the form at the last submission of the form/application.

  • You have to upload passport size photo, signature, and other documents.
  • Then you will receive an OTP to confirm all these uploaded documents.
  • You have to choose between electronic and physical PAN card. For E-PAN card, it’s necessary to have a formal Email. Fill contact details and documents and submit the application.
  • Then you will get the payment page. You will get the acknowledgement slip after paying the full payment. The pan card will be issued within 15-20 days.

