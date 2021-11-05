Have THESE 1, 5 and 10 rupee notes? You can become a millionaire; here’s how

The holiday season is in full swing around the country. People believe that purchasing new items during the Diwali season is good. Meanwhile, if you want to supplement your income, we have a great idea for you that will allow you to earn a lot of money while sitting at home.

You only need to look in your pocket, piggy bank, or purse for this. If you have a Rs 5 note, you will receive silver without leaving your house. Many people make purchases after viewing a rare coin or note. If you hold a rare note or coin in this condition, you have a chance to become a billionaire.

Rs 30,000 will be available for Rs 5 note

If you have the old Rs 5 note, you can easily earn Rs 30,000 in the blink of an eye. However, Rs 5 rupee note has certain unique features. This five rupee note should feature a tractor image. In addition, 786 digits should be written in it. The Reserve Bank of India has published this note (RBI). This note is considered extremely unusual. If you have a similar note, you can sell it on the Coinbazzar website.

Rs 45,000 can be earned from Re 1 note

If you have an old Re 1 note, you can earn money while sitting at home. You can sell a Re 1 note signed by HM Patel, the RBI Governor in 1957, online. It has the serial number 123456. This note is being offered for sale at a price of Rs 45,000. These notes can be sold on the Coinbazzar website.

Earn Rs 25000 from Rs 10 note

If you have a Rs 10 note with the image of Ashoka Pillar on it, you can make a lot of money from it. These Rs 10 notes were issued in 1943, under the British Raj, and are signed by CD Deshmukh. Up to Rs 20-25,000 can be found in exchange for this note. In other words, if you have all three sorts of notes, you can easily make up to one lakh rupees.

Here's how to see these notes:

- If you have such notes then you can sell it online on the ad platform Coinbazzar.

Buyers of this rare note are paying a hefty amount on this website.

To sell this rare note, you must first register yourself as a seller on Coinbazzar.

After this, upload the photo of the note by clicking it.

After that enter your mobile number and e-mail id.

Verify the information given by you on the website.

You can also sell online on these sites

1. http://dir.indiamart.com/impact/old-coins.html

2. https://in.pinterest.com/080841052o/sell-old-coins/

3. http:www.indiancurrencies.com

Live TV

#mute