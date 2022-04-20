New Delhi: HDFC Bank has revised Fixed Deposit interest rates effective from today, 20 April 2022.

HDFC bank website has announced the revision in non-withdrawable domestic/NRE/NROTERM deposits interest rates for amounts greater than or equal to Rs 5 crore w.e.f 20th April 2022. (Also read: IPO bound LIC sold 41 policies per minute in FY22)

Check the full rate chart here

HDFC bank in its note says that the Fixed Deposits does not have any premature withdrawal facility i.e. the Fixed Deposits cannot be closed by the depositor before expiry of the term of such deposit. However, the Bank may allow premature withdrawal of these deposits in the exceptional circumstance such as in the event of any direction from any judiciary /statutory and / or regulatory authorities cases or deceased claim settlement cases.

In the event of premature withdrawal of these deposits under above mentioned exceptional circumstances (except for deceased claim settlement case), the Bank will not pay any interest on the principal amount of the deposit. Any interest credited or paid up to the date of such premature closure will be recovered from the deposit, the Bank adds

The Non Withdrawable Deposit is offered for amount 5 crore and above only. The above base rate will be applicable only if minimum single deposit size is 5 crores.

