New Delhi: Have you recently moved to a new city or changed your address? If so, it's important to update your Aadhar card to reflect your new details. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is urging citizens, especially those who have received their Aadhar cards over ten years ago to check and update their information. If you need to update your Aadhaar details, like your name, address, or date of birth, now’s your chance to do it for free and without leaving your home.

Why is it important to update your Aadhaar before December 14, 2024?

The UIDAI advises updating your Aadhaar details if it’s been more than 10 years since your last update.

How to Update Aadhaar Details Online: Step-by-Step Guide

- Visit the UIDAI Website: Go to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

- Go to the Update Section: Click on ‘My Aadhaar’ and select ‘Update Your Aadhaar’.

- Access the Update Page: On the next page, click on ‘Update Aadhaar Details (Online)’ and choose ‘Document Update’.

- Enter Aadhaar Number & Captcha: Type in your Aadhaar number and the Captcha code, then click on ‘Send OTP’.

- Log in with OTP: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number to log in.

- Choose Details to Update: Select the details you wish to update, like name, address, or date of birth.

- Upload Documents: Provide the updated details and upload the required documents.

- Submit Request: Click on ‘Submit Update Request’ and save the Update Request Number (URN) for tracking.

What is the Cost for Submitting Documents for Aadhaar Update?

If you visit an Aadhaar centre to submit your documents after the free update period has ended, a charge of Rs. 50 will apply for the updation process.

Has the Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Been Extended?

The deadline for free Aadhaar updates was originally June 14, 2024. However, it has been extended twice and is now set for December 14, 2024. After this date, a fee will be charged for any updates.