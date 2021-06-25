ICICI Alert! Credit card holders won’t be able to change transaction control on select dates

New Delhi: ICICI Bank has an important update for its credit card customers. According to an official statement by the private lender, ICICI credit card users will not be able to set transaction controls on their cards from late night on Friday, June 25 to June 30. The bank has cited a scheduled maintenance activity as the reason behind the temporary outage of a select service. To be exact, the scheduled maintenance will kick off from 11 pm on June 25 till 11:59 pm on June 30, 2021.

If you’re an ICICI bank customer, then you should fix your transaction limits before 11 pm on June 25 so that you don’t face any inconvenience during the scheduled maintenance activity. ICICI bank has shared a similar advisory with its credit card customers via SMS.

"Dear Customer, due to a scheduled maintenance activity, you will be unable to set transaction controls on your ICICI Bank Credit Card from 25-June-2021 23:00 to 30-June-2021 23:59. Please set the transaction controls before 25-June-2021. We regret the inconvenience caused," a message by ICICI Bank read. Also Read: Sensex surges 226 points to end at record high; Nifty tops 15,850

ICICI Bank is one of the largest private sector banks in India in terms of valuation. According to a report by ZeeBusiness, the bank’s consolidated total asset stood at Rs 14.76 trillion as of September 30, 2020.

At present, ICICI runs over 5000 branches and 15,000 ATMs across the nook and cranny of the country. However, in May 2021, the bank ran in with some troubles with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on the private lender. Also Read: LIC Housing Finance to raise Rs 2,334 crore

