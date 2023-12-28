ICICI Bank Revises FD Rates From Today: Check Fixed Deposit Interest Rates For General Public, Senior Citizen, Tenor And Other Details

New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised the Fixed Deposit (FD) rates for Single deposit of Rs 2 Crores & above but less than Rs 5 Crores for general public and senior citizens. The ICICI Bank FD Rates are effective from 28 December 2023, the bank website said.

Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. 28 December 2023 , for Single deposit of Rs 2 Crores & above but less than Rs 5 Crores are as follows:

Maturity Period Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. October 16 , 2023 Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. December 28 , 2023 Single deposit of less than ₹ 2 Crores Single deposit of ₹ 2 Crores & above but less than ₹5 Crores General Citizen Interest Rates **Senior Citizen Interest Rates General Citizen Interest Rates **Senior Citizen Interest Rates 7 days to 14 days 3.00% 3.50% 4.75% 4.75% 15 days to 29 days 3.00% 3.50% 4.75% 4.75% 30 days to 45 days 3.50% 4.00% 5.50% 5.50% 46 days to 60 days 4.25% 4.75% 5.75% 5.75% 61 days to 90 days 4.50% 5.00% 6.00% 6.00% 91 days to 120 days 4.75% 5.25% 6.50% 6.50% 121 days to 150 days 4.75% 5.25% 6.50% 6.50% 151 days to 184 days 4.75% 5.25% 6.50% 6.50% 185 days to 210 days 5.75% 6.25% 6.75% 6.75% 211 days to 270 days 5.75% 6.25% 6.75% 6.75% 271 days to 289 days 6.00% 6.50% 6.85% 6.85% 290 days to less than 1 year 6.00% 6.50% 6.85% 6.85% 1 year to 389 days 6.70% 7.20% 7.25% 7.25% 390 days to < 15 months 6.70% 7.20% 7.25% 7.25% 15 months to < 18 months 7.10% 7.65% 7.10% 7.10% 18 months to 2 years 7.10% 7.65% 7.10% 7.10% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.00% 7.50% 7.05% 7.05% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 7.05% 7.05% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.90% #7.50% 7.05% 7.05% 5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac 7.00% 7.50% NA NA

Check the previous Interest rates (per cent per annum) that was w.e.f. 5 December 2023 , for Single deposit of Rs 2 Crores & above but less than Rs 5 Crores.

Maturity Period Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. October 16 , 2023 Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. December 05 , 2023 Single deposit of less than ₹ 2 Crores Single deposit of ₹ 2 Crores & above but less than ₹5 Crores General Citizen Interest Rates **Senior Citizen Interest Rates General Citizen Interest Rates **Senior Citizen Interest Rates 7 days to 14 days 3.00% 3.50% 4.75% 4.75% 15 days to 29 days 3.00% 3.50% 4.75% 4.75% 30 days to 45 days 3.50% 4.00% 5.50% 5.50% 46 days to 60 days 4.25% 4.75% 5.75% 5.75% 61 days to 90 days 4.50% 5.00% 6.00% 6.00% 91 days to 120 days 4.75% 5.25% 6.50% 6.50% 121 days to 150 days 4.75% 5.25% 6.50% 6.50% 151 days to 184 days 4.75% 5.25% 6.50% 6.50% 185 days to 210 days 5.75% 6.25% 6.65% 6.65% 211 days to 270 days 5.75% 6.25% 6.65% 6.65% 271 days to 289 days 6.00% 6.50% 6.75% 6.75% 290 days to less than 1 year 6.00% 6.50% 6.75% 6.75% 1 year to 389 days 6.70% 7.20% 7.25% 7.25% 390 days to < 15 months 6.70% 7.20% 7.25% 7.25% 15 months to < 18 months 7.10% 7.65% 7.05% 7.05% 18 months to 2 years 7.10% 7.65% 7.05% 7.05% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.00% 7.50% 7.00% 7.00% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 7.00% 7.00% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.90% #7.50% 7.00% 7.00% 5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac 7.00% 7.50% NA NA

The FD rate revisions come weeks after of the meeting of the 6-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rates unchanged. Announcing the outcome of the 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet On December 8, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank has decided to keep the repo rates unchanged at 6.5 percent. The 3-day MPC meet of the RBI began on December 6. This is the fifth consecutive time of the ongoing fiscal when RBI maintained status quo in its key interest rates.