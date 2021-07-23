हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Digital currency

India's own digital currency in the offing, RBI working on phased introduction

Central bank digital currency is the same as currency issued by a central bank but takes a different form than paper. It is sovereign currency in an electronic form and it would appear as liability (currency in circulation) on a central bank’s balance sheet. 

India&#039;s own digital currency in the offing, RBI working on phased introduction

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India is working on phased introduction of its own digital currency. RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said in a keynote address at the webinar organised by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy in the national capital.

What is a central bank digital currency?

A CBDC is the legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. It is the same as a fiat currency and is exchangeable one-to-one with the fiat currency. Only its form is different.

CBDC is the same as currency issued by a central bank but takes a different form than paper (or polymer). It is sovereign currency in an electronic form and it would appear as liability (currency in circulation) on a central bank’s balance sheet. The underlying technology, form and use of a CBDC can be moulded for specific requirements. CBDCs should be exchangeable at par with cash.

Introduction of CBDC has the potential to provide significant benefits, such as reduced dependency on cash, higher seigniorage due to lower transaction costs, reduced settlement risk. Introduction of CBDC would possibly lead to a more robust, efficient, trusted, regulated and legal tender-based payments option. There are associated risks, no doubt, but they need to be carefully evaluated against the potential benefits. It would be RBI’s endeavour, as we move forward in the direction of India’s CBDC, to take the necessary steps which would reiterate the leadership position of India in payment systems, said an RBI statement.

CBDCs is likely to be in the arsenal of every central bank going forward. Setting this up will require careful calibration and a nuanced approach in implementation, added the central bank statement.

