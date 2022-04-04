Insurance alert! Corona Kavach Policy gets 6-month extension, check policy details

New Delhi: Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has announced extension of timelines for sale and renewal of short term Covid specific health insurance policies.

IRDAI in its latest circular said that reference is invited to the short term Covid specific health insurance policies permitted to be offered by all Insurers. (Also read: Avail benefit of Rs 10,000 even on zero balance, know how PM Jan Dhan account holders can do it)

"In partial modification of Clause 2 of Circular ref.no: IRDAI/HLT/REG/CIR/246/09/2021 dated 13th September, 2021, all insurers are permitted to offer and renew short term Covid specific health policies up to 30.09.2022," the regulatory body said.

Accordingly, IRDAI said that Corona Kavach Policies offered as per Guidelines on Covid Standard Indemnity based Health Policy and Corona Rakshak Policies offered as per Guidelines on Covid Standard benefit based Health Policy are also permitted to be offered and renewed by all insurers up to 30.09.2022.

All other terms and conditions remain valid as specified under the respective guidelines, IRDAI said.

Here is all you need to know about the Corona Kavach health insurance policy.

Tenure

The Covid Standard Health Policy shall offer a policy tenure of three and half months (3 ½ months), six and half months (6 ½ months), and nine and half months (9 ½ months) including waiting period.

Pricing

The premium under this product shall be pan India basis and no geographic location / zone based pricing is allowed.

Minimum and Maximum Sum Insured

The minimum sum insured under Covid Standard Health Policy shall be Rs 50,000 (Fifty Thousand only)Maximum limit shall be Rs 5,00,000 (5 Lakh) (in the multiples of fifty thousand).

Category of Cover

The Base Cover of Covid Standard Health Policy shall be offered on indemnity basis whereas Optional Cover shall be made available on Benefit Basis.

Age limit

Minimum entry age shall be 18 years for principal insured and maximum age at entry shall not be less than 65 years for all the insured members including principal insured. Dependent Child / children shall be covered from Day 1 of age to 25 years subject to the definition of ‘Family’.

Benefit Structure

The benefit pay out should be explicitly disclosed in the format of application (Form – IRDAI-UNF-SCHP) along with other relevant documents.

Underwriting

The insurer shall specify the non-medical limit and relevant details explicitly in the format specified. 5% discount in premium shall be provided to health care workers.

Renewal, Portability and Migration

Lifelong renewability, migration and portability stipulated under Regulation 13 and 17 of IRDAI (Health Insurance) Regulations, 2016 respectively are not applicable.

Comorbid Conditions

The Policy shall include the cost of treatment for any comorbid condition including pre-existing comorbid condition(s) along with the treatment for Covid.

Live TV

#mute