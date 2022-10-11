International Girl Child Day 2022: Invest Rs 411 per day in Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and get nearly Rs 66 lakh upon maturity for your girl child, check payment calculation here

New Delhi: International Girl Child Day 2022 is being celebrated today, 11th October. The International Girl Child Day, declared by the United Nations was conceptualised to discuss the challenges and issues faced by girl children in the world. On International Girl Child Day, Sukanya Samriddhi Account could be one investment plan that you could think about your girl child so that you can build a decent fund upon maturity of the scheme.

Sukanya Samriddhi Account can be opened in the name of a girl child till she attains the age of 10 years. Account can be opened in Post offices and notified branches of commercial banks. The rate of interest on Sukanya Samriddhi Account is 7.6% Per Annum (with effect from 01-04-2020), calculated on yearly basis ,Yearly compounded. (Also read: Get Rs 58,950 pension whole life by paying single premium)

Account can be opened with a minimum of Rs 250 and Maximum Rs 1,50,000 in a financial year. Subsequent deposit in multiple of Rs 50. Deposits can be made in lump-sum No limit on number of deposits either in a month or in a Financial year. (Also read: Here's how to get Rs 26 lakh by investing just Rs 1000 per month)

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: How to get Rs 66 lakh by Investing Rs 411 daily

Thus, you can build a Huge corpus for your girl child when she attains 21 years. Assuming, you invest the entire tax free amount of Rs 1.5 lakh in a year. In 15 years, you will invest a total of Rs 22,50,000 which means per day you will have to set aside approximately Rs 411. After attaining 21 years, your daughter will get the maturity amount of Rs 65,93,071 (Rs Rs 22,50,000 + the interest on of Rs Rs 43,43,071).

The Sukanya Samriddhi Account gives major tax benefits to the subscribers. Here are four prominent ones:

1. Investments made in Sukanya Samriddhi Account are eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C of the IT act.



2. Deduction of up to a limit of Rs 1.5 lakh is allowed annually on Sukanya Samriddhi Account.



3. The interest that accrues against this account which gets compounded annually is also exempt from tax under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act.



4. The proceeds received upon maturity/withdrawal are also exempt from income tax.