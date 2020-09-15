Here's how to check whether your Aadhaar card number is genuine or fake

New Delhi: Linking of the Aadhaar card– most important being financial ones like filing of ITR, obtaining PAN card – lets you access to several services in a hassle free and easy manner.

In the above context, it is very important to know if your Aadhaar card number genuine one or not.

By using Aadhaar Verify services, you can check if your Aadhaar or Aadhaar submitted to you is a genuine one or not. Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) says that resident are also using this service to verify the identity of their workers.

Go to the following UIDAI official website.



https://resident.uidai.gov.in/offlineaadhaar.



Enter your Aadhaar Number or VID and mentioned Security Code in screen.



Now click on Send OTP or Enter TOTP.



The OTP will be sent to the registered Mobile Number for the given Aadhaar number or VID.



If your Aadhaar Number is correct then a new page will open wherein you will get the message stating your Aadhaar number (For eg 1907XXXXXXXX).



It will also state below your specifics like your name, state, age, gender etc.



This is how you can verify your Aadhaar card number.

It must be noted that registered mobile number is very essential to obtain online services related to Aadhaar.

"You can verify your email address and mobile number that has been declared at the time of enrolment or during latest Aadhaar detail update. Registered Mobile Number is essential to avail Aadhaar Online services. In case your mobile number is not registered with your Aadhaar, visit the nearest Permanent Aadhaar Centre(PAC)," the UIDAI website says.