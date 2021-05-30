ITR filing website will be inoperable from June 1 to June 7, know why

After the extension of the deadline of filing Income Tax Returns till September 2021, there’s a new update that the income tax return filing website will be unavailable for taxpayers for at least six days, which is from tomorrow (June 1) to June 7 as they are planning to launch a new website on June 7.

“In preparation for this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal of the Department at www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in would not be available for a brief period of six days from June 1 to June 6," the Income Tax Department said in a statement.

The old portal—www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in will become redundant and the new one—www.incometaxgov.in—will operate from June 7 and due to its transition, taxpayers won’t be able to file tax returns till then, the tax department further added.

“We are excited to be moving to the new e-Filing portal from 7th June, 2021 onwards. The new portal, designed to be more user-friendly, will have several new features and enhancements. Stay Tuned!” the Income Tax department tweeted.

Even the income tax officers will not be able to use the existing portal due to the undergoing process. “All officers may be directed to fix any hearing or compliances only from June 10 onwards to give taxpayers time to respond to the new system," it said.

Live TV

#mute