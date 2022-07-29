New Delhi: Established in 1967, Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery program run by the Kerala Government. It comes under the Lottery Department of the Government of Kerala. In 1967, all private lotteries were banned. However, at that time, the government of Kerala came up with the Kerala State Lotteries. In India, it is the first of its type. Following suit, many other states started their own lotteries. It is operated under Taxes Department, Government of Kerala. Earlier, it was operated under Finance Department.

The objective is to provide employment and supplement government finance to the people. The lotteries programs include seven weekly lotteries in a week, a monthly draw each month, and six bumper lotteries in a year. The department has more than 500 employees under its Directorate located at Thiruvananthapuram. It consists of 14 District Offices, 21 sub lottery offices, and a Regional Deputy Directorate.

The lottery draw is conducted at 3:00 PM every day at Sree Chithira Home Auditorium, Pazhavangadi, East Fort, Thiruvananthapuram. The result of the draw is published on its official website. (Also Read: Apple India revenue almost doubles in June 2022 quarter)

How to check lottery results:

Kerala State Lotteries Department announces lottery results on its official website, www.keralalotteries.com at 3:00 PM. The results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winner of the draw has to submit the tickets within 30 days. If someone hadn’t submitted the ticket within 30 days, they will not get the winning amount. (Also Read: ITR Filing FY 2021-22: #ExtendDueDate immediately trends on Twitter)

Here's a step-to-step guide to check the results of the Kerala Lottery:

1. Go to the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department i.e www.keralalotteries.com

2. A new interface with four options will open. Four options will be Lottery Results, Lottery Claims, Lottery Agents, and Lottery Structure.

3. Click on the 'Lottery Results' options.

4. Click on the Lottery name's option, the result of which you want to check.

If you want to check the old result of any particular lottery, go below the dialogue box and click on the search option.

Types of weekly Kerala lotteries:

-Pournami (Fifty-Fifty)

-Win-Win

-Sthree Sakthi

-Akshaya

-Karunya Plus

-Nirmal

-Karunya

Types of Kerala State Bumper Lotteries:

-Christmas New Year Bumper

-Summer Bumper

-Vishu Bumper

-Monsoon Bumper

-Thiruvonam Bumper

-Pooja Bumper