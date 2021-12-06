हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Layoff

Layoff SHOCKER! 900 employees of THIS company fired by CEO over Zoom call --Watch viral video

The video recording of the Zoom call has gone viral since. Check out the shocking announcement here.

Layoff SHOCKER! 900 employees of THIS company fired by CEO over Zoom call --Watch viral video

New Delhi: Employees of Better.com, a homeownership company in the US, got the rudest shock of their lives when the company's CEO Vishal Garg made lay off announcements over a Zoom Call.

The video recording of the Zoom call has gone viral since. Check out the shocking announcement here:

“I come to you with not great news. The market has changed and we have to move with it in order to survive, so that hopefully, we can continue to thrive and deliver on our mission. This isn’t news you are going to want to hear. But ultimately, it was my decision and I wanted you to hear it from me. It’s been a really, really challenging decision to make. This is the second time in my career I’m doing this and I do not, do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried. This time I hope to be stronger. But we are laying off about 15 per cent of the company ... the market, efficiency, and performances and productivity... If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”

The CEO further went on to say that all the US-employees that have been laid off, will get four weeks of severance, one month of full benefits and two months of cover-up for which Better.com will pay the premium.

