LIC Unclaimed Dividend --What Is The Procedure For Claiming LIC Unclaimed Dividend Amount; List Of Documents Required

New Delhi: Dividends form the percentage of a company's earnings and is paid to investors/shareholders with respect to their share of profits.

What Happens To Unclaimed Dividends For Longest Time?

As per the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) rules in terms of the provisions of Section 205A of the Companies Act, 1956, Dividends that are not encashed or claimed within seven years from the date of its issue will be transferred to the .



What Is Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority(IEPFA)?

Established by the Central Government, the IEPFA Authority is entrusted with the responsibility of administration of the Investor Education Protection Fund (IEPF), making refunds of shares, unclaimed dividends, matured deposits/debentures etc. to investors, promoting awareness among investors, and protecting the interests of the investors.



What Is The Procedure For Claiming LIC Unclaimed Dividend Amount

In order to claim the unclaimed dividend, the shareholders of the Corporation may update their bank account details in the Demat account with their Depository Participants and forward the following document from their registered email address to the RTA i.e. KFin Technologies Ltd. einward.ris@kfintech.com or to the Corporation at investors@licindia.com:

LIC Unclaimed Dividend: Following Documents Are Required

•Updated Client Master List (CML) reports from Depository Participants.

•Self attested copy of PAN card

•Scanned copy of cancelled cheque.

LIC Unclaimed Dividend FY 2021-22 -FY 2022-23

Here's the direct link to the List of Unclaimed Dividends for FY 2021-22 till 31.03.2024 and list of Unclaimed Dividends for FY 2022-23 up to 31.03.2024

https://licindia.in/hi/2022-233

https://licindia.in/hi/2021-222