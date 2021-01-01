Modi govt's big gift to employees in 2021: Know more about central govt's New Year gift

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has given a big bonanza to around six crore EPF subscribers who have been eagerly waiting for the crediting of interest for 2019-20 in their employees' provident fund (EPF) accounts.

The EPFO has already started crediting the amount into the PF account of subscribers.

Labour and Employment minister Santosh Gangwar, announcing the decision on Thursday (December 31) had said that PF subscribers will start receivig 8.5 percent interest on their PF amount from December 31 onwards.

“I am happy to inform you that a notification has been issued & for year 2019-2020, our over 6 crore subscribers will receive 8.5 percent interest on PF amount. We have made such arrangements that you'll start receiving these benefits from today,” Union Minister Santosh Gangwar said yesterday.

He added, “We know that circumstances in 2020 weren't favourable for us. People were surprised when in 2020 beginning, we had said that we'll try to give 8.5 percent interest on Provident Fund amount for year 2019-2020. Today, I am here to fulfill that promise.”

EPFO subscribers can check their PF Balance from the comfort of home using four different ways --check PF balance using SMS, online, missed call and UMANG App.

Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE

Log on to epfindia.gov.in

Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code

Click on the e-Passbook

Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page

Now open member id

Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App

Open the UMANG App

Click on EPFO.

Click on Employee Centric Services

Click on the View Passbook option

Feed in your UAN number and password

You will get OTP on your registered mobile number

Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.