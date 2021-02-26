Never linked mobile number with Aadhaar card and want to do it now? Watch this easy-to-understand tutorial

New Delhi: Quoting of Aadhaar card is mandatory for a host of services ranging from filing income tax, to linking with pan card. Aadhaar is also one of a very important proof of identification and in order to avail Aadhaar Online services, it is also important to have a registered Mobile Number linked to the 12-digt identification number.

In the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made major changes in its facilities, allowing people to update significant details from the comfort of their homes.

But linking of mobile number with Aadhar card is something that requires your physical presence.

Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI has tweeted that you will be charged Rs 50 for the mobile update, with or without other demographic data updates.

Meanwhile, you can Watch this tutorial for better understanding on how to add/update mobile with your Aadhaar

