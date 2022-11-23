No change in your child’s Aadhaar number after updating biometrics, check UIDAI latest update

New Delhi: Children of any age can be enrolled for Aadhaar card. There is no age limit defined for Aadhaar Enrolment. Even a new born baby can also get Enroled for Aadhaar, called the Baal Aadhaar. Aadhaar Issuing body UIDAI has recently said that there won't be any change in your child’s Aadhaar number after updating the biometrics.

UIDAI has tweeted:

Please note that there won't be any change in your child’s #Aadhaar number after updating the biometrics.



To locate Aadhaar centers near you, click - https://t.co/TM0HQAFteK

Parent’s Aadhaar number, along with the child's birth certificate, is enough to enrol your child between 0-5 years age group for Aadhaar. Biometric information is not collected for children under the age of 5 years. And because for children below 5 years no biometrics will be captured, their UID be processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. These children will need to update their biometrics of ten fingers, iris and facial photograph, when they turn 5 and 15.

To enroll your child for Aadhaar, you only need the child's birth certificate or the discharge slip from the hospital and the Aadhaar of one of the parents.

You can register making the Aadhaar card for infants or new born babies online, however to complete the process, you have to visit an Aadhaar Enrolment centre set up by Enrolment Agency to enrol for Aadhaar. You can also search nearest Enrolment centre by clicking on “Locate Enrolment Center” or https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/easearch.aspx . You have to enter State, District and locality for finding the nearest enrolment centre.