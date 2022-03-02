Now, book rail ticket through automatic vending machines using Paytm QR Code UPI Payments

New Delhi: Railway passengers will now be able to book their tickets through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) using Paytm QR Code UPI Payments system. IRCTC has entered into partnership with Paytm for the same and it is for the first time that Railway passengers will be able to avail the option to pay digitally for ticketing services through UPI on ATVMs.

Here is how to book ticket through ATVM using UPI payments

First select the route on ATVM

Choose Paytm UPI as your payment option

Scan the QR code

Once your transaction is complete you will get a physical ticket

In a related news, the Indian Railways has come up with a specific app that provides Tatkal services. The service has been listed under ConfirmTICKET Mobile App. ConfirmTkt is the official IRCTC partner train app for the Indian Railways that allows users to book train tickets, check seat availability, check train schedules and save them to access offline. Users can also file TDR for e-tickets or cancel tickets at any time using the app.

The ConfirmTICKET Mobile App provides the information regarding available seats under Tatkal quota. And what is more useful for the train passengers is that they don’t have to feed in the names of different trains under their sought after route. Instead this app allows for the users to view the information regarding all the details of Tatkal seats available on different trains running on that particular route. It is like an umbrella of information regarding Tatkal seats on various trains running on a particular route. For example X, Y, Z trains run on route A. Passengers in that case will not have to search for tatkal tickets for X, Y, Z trains separately. Using the app, they can view the status of all the Tatkal seats for all the trains running in route A.

