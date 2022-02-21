Separate Tatkal app for Rail passengers! One stop destination to solve all your emergency travel hassles

New Delhi: In what would come as a big respite for train passengers who need to book emergency tickets or in the wake of a sudden travel plan, the Indian Railways has come up with a specific app that provides Tatkal services.

The service has been listed under ConfirmTICKET Mobile App. ConfirmTkt is the official IRCTC partner train app for the Indian Railways that allows users to book train tickets, check seat availability, check train schedules and save them to access offline. Users can also file TDR for e-tickets or cancel tickets at any time using the app.

The ConfirmTICKET Mobile App provides the information regarding available seats under Tatkal quota. And what is more useful for the train passengers is that they don’t have to feed in the names of different trains under their sought after route. Instead this app allows for the users to view the information regarding all the details of Tatkal seats available on different trains running on that particular route. It is like an umbrella of information regarding Tatkal seats on various trains running on a particular route. For example X, Y, Z trains run on route A. Passengers in that case will not have to search for tatkal tickets for X, Y, Z trains separately. Using the app, they can view the status of all the Tatkal seats for all the trains running in route A.

The app can be downloaded from Google play store. The app also has a master list for ticket booking that takes care of all your needs. Users can save their travel details before confirming their booking. This eases the burden when passengers opt for final booking.

As per Tatkal booking norms, the tickets will be open for booking from 10 am, after which passengers can make their online booking and online payment.

Passengers should however note that their Tatkal ticket booked via this app could either be confirmed or could be in the wait list also.

Meanwhile, the IRCTC on the official Twitter handle has recently shared that by downloading the IRCTC Rail Connect App, customers will get several facility to book tickets which will be hassle free and consume less time.

IRCTC said that the app provides a quick, easy and convenient way to book train tickets or enquire about them in just a few clicks. Tickets can be booked in 3 easy steps while passengers will also get 24x7 assistance.

Live TV

#mute