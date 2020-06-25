हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
EPFO

Partial EPF withdrawal to ease your burden during Covid-19 crisis! This EPFO service will fasten all types of online claims

All types of online claims –provident fund, pension, partial withdrawal and claims and transfer claims can be processed under this initiative.

Partial EPF withdrawal to ease your burden during Covid-19 crisis! This EPFO service will fasten all types of online claims

New Delhi: In order to ease the burden of EPF subscribers during the COVID-19 crisis, the Labour and Employment Ministry had on March 28 made amendments to the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme (EPFO) allowing partial withdrawal of provident fund.

EPFO members are allowed withdrawal not exceeding the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75 per cent of the amount present in the EPF account of the member.

The EPFO members will be allowed to apply for the withdrawal online and all EPFO members will be able to avail the facility.

To fasten the EPFO claim the provident fund body had in June 2020 launched a multi-location claim settlement facility by allowing EPFO offices to settle online claims from any of its regional offices, across the country.

All types of online claims –provident fund, pension, partial withdrawal and claims and transfer claims can be processed under this initiative.

The multi-location claim settlement facility allows offices with lesser workload to share the burden of offices that have accumulated a higher level of pendency, due to COVID-19 restrictions. It enables fast-tracking of settlement process through most appropriate engagement of EPFO’s workforce in all its regional offices across the country.

Tags:
EPFOProvident fundpensionPF
Next
Story

PAN, Aadhaar card linking deadline extended to March 31, 2021 –Here’s how to do it online
  • 4,56,183Confirmed
  • 14,476Deaths

Full coverage

  • 92,95,635Confirmed
  • 4,78,289Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M31S

DNA: 'Nationalistic' ground reporting from Ladakh