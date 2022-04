New Delhi: Lakhs of farmers who have been eagerly awaiting the latest update on PM KISAN's 11th instalment must know about an important thing regarding the Aadhaar-based eKYC. The Aadhaar-based OTP authentication which had been temporarily suspended is now back at the official PM KISAN portal again.

As per the PM KISAN official website the following three things must be noted. The website says:

1. eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal.

2. You may also contact nearest CSC centres for Biometric authentication based eKYC.

3. Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st May 2022.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In a financial year, PM Kisan installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.

