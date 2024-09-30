PM Kisan 18th Installment Coming On THIS Date; How To Check Your Name In The Beneficiary List?

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 18th Installment update -- Farmers waiting for the disbursal of amount under PM Kisan, may get it on October 5, media reports have said. Though there is no official word on the disbursal of the 18th Installment money of PM-KISAN, several media reports have said that Rs 2,000 under the PM-Kisan scheme is likely to be released on the said date in October 2024.

To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should keep these things in mind 5 major things

1. Keep your bank account linked with Aadhar card

2. Check your Aadhar seeding with bank account status

3.Keep your DBT option active in your Aadhaar seeded bank account

4. Complete your e-KYC

5. Check your Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 18th installment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

- Click 'Get Report' button

- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list