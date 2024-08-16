PM-KISAN 18th Installment: When Will Rs 2,000 Be Credited Into Your Account? Check What Reports Say

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 18th Installment update -- Farmers waiting for the disbursal of amount under PM Kisan, may get it in the month November. Though there is no official word on the disbursal of the 18th Installment money of PM-KISAN, several media reports have said that Rs 2,000 under the PM-Kisan scheme is likely to be released in November 2024.

PM Narendra Modi on on June 18 released the 17th Installment money of the PM-KISAN Yojna under which Rs 2,000 is being credited into the bank account of eligible farmers. The Prime Minister released Rs 20,000 crore to over 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers during an event in Varanasi. The Prime Minster also distributed the certificates to more than 30,000 SHGs trained as Krishi Sakhis to work as para extension worker. (Also read: RBI Extends Kisan Credit Card Interest Subvention Scheme)

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 18th installment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

- Click 'Get Report' button

- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list

After being sworn in as Prime Minister for the 3rd time, PM Narendra Modi signed his first file authorising the release of 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi. PM Modi said, "Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come."

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, the amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.