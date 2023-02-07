New Dehlhi: PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme: The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that there is no proposal at present to increase the amount under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) from the existing Rs 6,000 per annum for the eligible beneficiary farmers.

Various media reports had stated two weeks ago that the government might increase the amount of annual financial benefit for farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme to Rs 8,000. Reports further said that the Rs 8000 will be disbursed in the account of eligible farmers in 4 equal installments.

"There is no such proposal at present," Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in his written reply to the Lok Sabha when asked if there is any proposal to increase the amount under the PM-KISAN.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 3-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. While lakhs of eager farmers are waiting for the disbursal of Rs 2,000 in their account, there are several farmers who are not eligible for the PM KISAN Scheme.

All the three installments of the current financial year have been transferred in the bank accounts of the farmers while it is believed that the next installment (13th installment) will be credited before Holi.