PM Kisan Yojana: Get Rs 3000 monthly pension along with Rs 6000 annually, here’s how

New Delhi: The Central government will be rolling out the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme in August 2021. This will be the ninth instalment under the scheme aimed at providing a financial cushion to poor and marginalised farmers in every nook and cranny of the country. However, did you know that besides getting Rs 6000 annually, farmers can also receive a Rs 3000 monthly pension under the PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana by making a small one-time investment?

What is PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana?

PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana is a retirement investment scheme aimed at the welfare of the farmers linked with PM Kisan Yojana. Farmers within the age of 18 to 40 years can invest in the scheme to receive a monthly pension of up to Rs 5000.

A farmer registered under the PM Kisan Yojana doesn’t need to do much paperwork to invest in the PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana.

How much money a farmer can invest in the PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana?

A farmer can start investing as little as Rs 55 per month and a maximum of Rs 200 per month under the scheme. A farmer can start investing Rs 55 at the age of 18 years to receive a Rs 3000 monthly pension at the age of 60.

Similarly, a famer aged above 30 to 40 years need to contribute Rs 110 per month to the scheme to avail of retirement benefits. Farmers above the age of 55 need to invest Rs 200 every month to receive benefits after retirement.

Widow pension in PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana

In case of the death of an investor, his/her widow will receive 50% of the pension. Only a spouse can receive a pension under the PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana.

