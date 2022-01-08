PM Kisan Yojana: Good news for farmers! Invest Rs 6,000 every year to get Rs 36,000, here's how

New Delhi: There is excellent news for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi's beneficiaries. Farmers can receive Rs 3,000 per month under this scheme without having to provide any paperwork. Farmers have been receiving three installments of Rs 2000 each, totaling Rs 6000 per year, under the PM Kisan Yojana. However, under this scheme, you might now receive Rs 36,000 each year. Please explain the entire procedure to us.

Farmers receive a monthly pension under the PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana (PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana Benefits). Farmers who reach the age of 60 are granted Rs 3,000 per month, or Rs 36,000 per year, under this scheme. Actually, the Modi administration provides this sum to farmers as financial assistance. Tell us how you can earn a guaranteed pension by putting a small amount of money into this scheme.

You will need some documents to take advantage of this central government-run scheme. Aadhaar card, bank account information, and so on. However, if you are using PM Kisan, you will not need to provide any more documents. Farmers aged 18 to 40 can participate in this programme. The investment amount has been set based on the age of the person.

Who will get the benefit of this scheme?

1. Any farmer between the ages of 18 and 40 can profit from this programme.

2. A maximum of 2 hectares of cultivable land should be available for this.

3. Farmers with a minimum age of 20 years and a maximum age of 40 years will be required to invest Rs 55 to Rs 200 every month, depending on their age.

4. Farmers who join at the age of 18 would be required to pay a Rs 55 monthly fee.

5. If a farmer is 30 years old, he will be required to deposit Rs 110.

6. If you join at the age of 40, you must make a monthly deposit of Rs 200.

