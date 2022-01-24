PNB Customers Alert! Now get the benefit of Rs 8 lakh , here's how

New Delhi: There is excellent news for Punjab National Bank customers. The bank has given a fantastic offer to its clients. If you are a PNB Bank customer in need of money in an emergency, you need not worry because the bank has created a special facility for you. The bank is now offering its customers an easy Rs 8 lakh loan. If you need money as well, you can use this particular facility to borrow money from the bank.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is offering its customers Insta Loan perks worth up to Rs 8 lakh. If you want to use this service to get a personal loan, all you have to do is input your cellphone number and Aadhaar number. After that, you'll have no trouble getting this loan. The bank has tweeted about its procedure.

Punjab National Bank wrote in a tweet, “Now taking loan from the bank is as easy as ordering food. If you are looking for a personal loan with low interest rates, you can apply for Insta Loan from Punjab National Bank. For more information, you can visit the website by clicking on the link tinyurl.com/t3u6dcnd.”

Who can take advantage of this

To benefit from PNB, the customer must be a federal, state, or local government.

Employee of the government or a public sector organisation.

This loan is approved and disbursed in a matter of minutes.

This loan is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Customers can acquire a loan of up to Rs 8 lakh through this scheme.

In this case, there is no processing cost.

