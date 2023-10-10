trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673501
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BANK OF BARODA

RBI's BIG Action Against Bank Of Baroda, Bars It From Onboarding New Customers Using This App

Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday debarred public lender Bank of Baroda to onboard new customers via 'bob World' mobile application. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 05:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RBI's BIG Action Against Bank Of Baroda, Bars It From Onboarding New Customers Using This App RBI debars Bank of Baroda to onboard new customers via bob world app. File Photo

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda has been debarred from onboarding their customers through ‘bob World mobile application with the immediate effect. In a circular on Tuesday, RBI stated ‘Bank of Baroda to suspend, with immediate effect, any further onboarding of their customers onto the ‘bob World’ mobile application” under the section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

This is a development story. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train