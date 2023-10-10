RBI's BIG Action Against Bank Of Baroda, Bars It From Onboarding New Customers Using This App
Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday debarred public lender Bank of Baroda to onboard new customers via 'bob World' mobile application.
New Delhi: Bank of Baroda has been debarred from onboarding their customers through ‘bob World mobile application with the immediate effect. In a circular on Tuesday, RBI stated ‘Bank of Baroda to suspend, with immediate effect, any further onboarding of their customers onto the ‘bob World’ mobile application” under the section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.
This is a development story.
