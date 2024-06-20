Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2759040
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
CITY CO-OPERATIVE BANK

Reserve Bank Of India Cancels Licence Of City Co-operative Bank

Check the reasons why Reserve Bank of India has cancelled the licence of  City Co-operative Bank.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 02:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Reserve Bank Of India Cancels Licence Of City Co-operative Bank

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the licence of “The City Co-operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai, Maharashtra.” 

RBI in a release said, consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on June 19, 2024. The Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank.

The Reserve Bank cancelled the licence of the bank due to the following reasons

- The bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects. As such, it does not comply with the provisions of Section 11(1) and Section 22 (3) (d) read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

- The bank has failed to comply with the requirements of Sections 22(3) (a), 22(3) (b), 22(3)(c), 22(3) (d) and 22(3)(e) read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949;

- The continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors;

- The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full; and

Public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further, added RBI.

Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, “The City Co-operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai, Maharashtra.” is prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes, among other things, acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits as defined in Section 5 (b) read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 with immediate effect.

Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation 

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5,00,000/- (Rupees five lakh only) from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) subject to the provisions of DICGC Act, 1961. As per the data submitted by the bank, about 87% of the depositors are entitled to receive full amount of their deposits from DICGC. As on June 14, 2024, DICGC has already paid ₹230.99 crore of the total insured deposits under the provisions of Section 18A of the DICGC Act, 1961 based on the willingness received from the concerned depositors of the bank.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP central team visits Coochbehar over 'post-poll violence' in Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'new strike'
DNA Video
DNA: Why will Priyanka Gandhi contest from Wayanad?
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on NEET paper leak 'mastermind'
DNA Video
DNA: 'AI commander' of China's army
DNA Video
DNA: Newly constructed bridge in Bihar's Araria collapses
DNA Video
DNA: Know symptoms of Flesh Eating Bacteria
DNA Video
DNA: Why did BJP lose in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul in Rae Bareli..Priyanka from Wayanad..but why?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Finalises Lok Sabha Speaker?