New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that its customers will face disturbance in banking services for a couple of hours on Saturday. As per the bank's official notification, SBI's UPI services will be affected from 00:30 AM to 4:30 PM on Saturday June 25.

Through a tweet, SBI said "We will be undertaking technology upgrade in UPI between 00.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs midnight on 25-June-2022. During this period, services of UPI will not be available."

To better serve its consumers, SBI has recently launched a new toll-free number for a variety of financial services. Customers can do important and fundamental banking activities from the comfort of their home or any other location by calling this new contact centre number, saving them the time and trouble of visiting a bank office or utilising an electronic medium.

In March, some SBI customers received incorrect messages on their phones via the bank's YONO app.

After receiving numerous complaints about the bug, SBI had said in a statement, "Due to technical challenges, certain users are receiving incorrect notification messages in the Yono Lite programme." We are working hard to resolve the problem as soon as possible."