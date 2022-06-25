New Delhi: On June 25, 2022, the price of gold in India fell by Rs 20. As of Saturday, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in India is Rs 50,830, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,560.The price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 50,850 yesterday, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) was Rs 46,580.

Gold prices have fluctuated in major Indian metro cities over the last 24 hours. Today's gold price in Chennai is Rs 52,285 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,927 for 22 carat (10 grams).

The gold prices in the national capital is Rs 51,820 for 24 carat (10 grams) and Rs 47,500 for 22 carat (10 grams). In Kolkata, the price of 24 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 51,820, whereas 22 carat (10 grams) gold is Rs 47,500. In Mumbai, however, the price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 51,760, while the price of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,450.

On Saturday, 24 carat gold (10 grams) priced Rs 51,820 in Bhubaneswar, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 47,500. The price of 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat gold has dropped by Rs 170 in the previous 24 hours (10 grams).