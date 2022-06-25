New Delhi: Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, has released a new set of redeem codes for Saturday, June 25, 2022. People that play this game use these codes to get free awards and other freebies. Rewards can help you enhance your game performance.

These codes will get you access to in-game skins, weapons, gems, and pets. Keep in mind that there is a claim limit for the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes. If it fails, it's possible that the redemption code has already been claimed by too many people.

How to download the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/id to access the Garena Free Fire gift redemption site.

Log in to your account with one of the four accessible methods: Facebook, Twitter, Google, or Huawei.

Enter the Garena Free Fire redemption code, which is a 12-character alphanumeric code.

Click the confirm button.

Check the codes below:

FV5S-GW7T-5TR4

FV9B-F8HJ-V9UI

8Y7D-G2TE-B4RJ

5TYO-1H9J-I8NU

F3U4-7G6T-GB8C

NE4I-5I6Y-KH7M

B7LV-06DS-I876

5QRE-2DC3-V4BR

HTJG- IHB8- 7V6C

X5SA-4QER-2D3F

4VRB-5TJK-GY6H

OB98-7FD6-E5TR

G5B6-NY3M-KU8H

JON9-8B7V-FY6D

ET5W-G345-T6YH

JHGR-KIU7-HG45