SBI Digital Services Restored; UPI, Net Banking, Yono Now Accessible

SBI digital services were majorly impacted for a few hours on Monday due to a 'technical glitch' on Monday with several users taking to twitter to lodge their complaint.

Apr 04, 2023, 08:24 AM IST

New Delhi: State Bank of India's (SBI) digital services which had taken a major hit on Monday, have now been restored. SBI in a statement apologised to the customers for the inconvenience and said that the services are now working fine.

"We regret to inform you that due to a `technical glitch`, some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 03, 2023. However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored," SBI said in a statement.

The Bank further added, "We apologize for the inconvenience to our valued customers. The bank is always working toward implementing measures to prevent such occurrences. We thank you for your patience and continued trust in SBI."

SBI digital services were majorly impacted for a few hours due to a 'technical glitch' on Monday with several users taking to twitter to lodge their complaint.

Several customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) had taken to social media to register their complaint.

According to website-monitoring service Downdetector, User reports indicate State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST.

While several users shared that services are out of reach since Monday morning, several others said that they have not been able to access SBI services since the last couple of days

The PSU had on April 1 that the services of INB/YONO/YONO LITE/YONO Business/ UPI will not be available from 13.30 hrs on 01.04.2023 due to annual closing activities. 

Notably, Banks remain closed on April 1 every year for their annual closing of accounts. This day is also notified by the Reserve Bank of India in the central bank's annual holiday list as Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
 

