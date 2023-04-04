SBI Digital Services Restored; UPI, Net Banking, Yono Now Accessible

New Delhi: State Bank of India's (SBI) digital services which had taken a major hit on Monday, have now been restored. SBI in a statement apologised to the customers for the inconvenience and said that the services are now working fine.

"We regret to inform you that due to a `technical glitch`, some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 03, 2023. However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored," SBI said in a statement.

The Bank further added, "We apologize for the inconvenience to our valued customers. The bank is always working toward implementing measures to prevent such occurrences. We thank you for your patience and continued trust in SBI."

SBI digital services were majorly impacted for a few hours due to a 'technical glitch' on Monday with several users taking to twitter to lodge their complaint.

Several customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) had taken to social media to register their complaint.

@TheOfficialSBI what is wrong with SBI server. Website not opening, yono not working what is this. pic.twitter.com/EdaCQLytcm — Er. Chaitanya Prasad Murmu (@CHAITANYA_56) April 3, 2023

Why are the servers of @TheOfficialSBI down? I have been trying to login since morning but can't login. @sbigeneral @sbi_yfi pic.twitter.com/j7xQOGI5c7 — Sandesh Nisargan (@sandeshnisargan) April 3, 2023

SBI Yono is under maintenance from last 3 days. While logging in to YONO it's asking to download YONO lite.



Why SBI is not doing maintanace work in night hours ???



YONO lite is also showing an error- Please Try after sometime.@TheOfficialSBI @SBI_FOUNDATION @ChairmanIba pic.twitter.com/XCXLBedEfW — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPaw43134594) April 3, 2023

According to website-monitoring service Downdetector, User reports indicate State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST.

User reports indicate State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST. https://t.co/jchuWT1qKY RT if you're also having problems #StateBankofIndia(SBI)down — Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) April 3, 2023

While several users shared that services are out of reach since Monday morning, several others said that they have not been able to access SBI services since the last couple of days

@TheOfficialSBI What is wrong with Sbi from the past two days yono app not working, i download it again but seems like sbi forget that they have an app name Yono and Yono lite which is not functioning properly pic.twitter.com/ikTpiUlTvO — Shubhanshu Khatana (@shubhanshu_g_) April 3, 2023

@TheOfficialSBI yono is showing like this for the last 2-3days. But I don't know the technical team is busy with which deed!! It should be resolved asap. SBI is not going to compansate for the irrelevant server problem. pic.twitter.com/cirDuZvTNA — Tridip Veekey Pal (@PalVeekey) April 3, 2023

I truly don't understand the point of having UPI as an option for SBI accounts because the server is ALWAYS BUSY. There's literally no point having gpay linked to your SBI accs. I'm changing my bank ig?? — Shloka (@shlokapandey) April 1, 2023

The PSU had on April 1 that the services of INB/YONO/YONO LITE/YONO Business/ UPI will not be available from 13.30 hrs on 01.04.2023 due to annual closing activities.

Notably, Banks remain closed on April 1 every year for their annual closing of accounts. This day is also notified by the Reserve Bank of India in the central bank's annual holiday list as Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

