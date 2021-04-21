Be very careful! Fake loans offered by SBI Loan Finance Ltd

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued alert for customers who face potential threat from fraudsters offering loans. Apparently some people have been offered fake loan by SBI Loan Finance Ltd. and other such entities, which SBI says is not a genuine entity.

SBI has informed that these companies are doing a scam in the name of offering loans to customers.

"BEWARE SBI CUSTOMERS! If you are contacted by SBI Loan Finance Ltd. or any such entities then be informed that these are not associated with SBI. They are giving fake loan offers in order to scam our customers," SBI tweeted.

BEWARE SBI CUSTOMERS! If you are contacted by SBI Loan Finance Ltd. or any such entities then be informed that these are not associated with SBI. They are giving fake loan offers in order to scam our customers pic.twitter.com/tb0rbDPs1G — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 20, 2021

The Bank further stated, “It has come to our notice that certain unknown persons are attempting to defraud the general public by offering loans from non-existing entities in the name and style of SBI Loan Finance Ltd. or any such entities. State Bank of India cautions that the bank is not associated in any way with SBI Loan Finance Ltd. or any such entities, and the persons offering loans are not authorized to do so. Members of the public are specifically cautioned not to remit any processing/registration fees to the above named company or any other entity. State Bank of India advises all persons in need of loans to approach the nearest branch and not encourage market intermediary.”

So, if you have got any loan offer from SBI Loan Finance Ltd, you must not entertain the caller and share any personal information.

Live TV

#mute