हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State Bank of India

SBI Video KYC based savings account opening now available on YONO, here is how to do it

SBI has opened over 1.5 million accounts through YONO in the quarter ended December 2020 with nearly 91% of YONO eligible savings bank customers migrated on YONO.

SBI Video KYC based savings account opening now available on YONO, here is how to do it

New Delhi: The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a Video KYC based account opening feature on its mobile banking app – YONO. 

This functionality will help customers open an account with SBI without having to visit a bank branch. This digital initiative powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Facial Recognition Technology is a contactless and paperless process, an SBI statement said. 

This Video KYC feature will be available to customers planning to open a new savings account with SBI. 

To avail this new facility, all that a person needs to do is download the YONO App, click on ‘New to SBI’, and select ‘Insta Plus Savings Account’. They will have to enter their Aadhaar details in the app and once the Aadhar authentication is complete they will have to input personal details and schedule a video call to complete the KYC process. On successful completion of Video KYC, the account will be automatically opened.

Since its launch in Nov 2017, YONO has gained 80 million downloads and over 37 million registered users. SBI has partnered with over 100 e-Commerce players in more than 20 plus categories on the YONO platform. Other initiatives on this platform include YONO Krishi, YONO Cash, and PAPL with more features lined up for the future.

SBI has opened over 1.5 million accounts through YONO in the quarter ended December 2020 with nearly 91% of YONO eligible savings bank customers migrated on YONO.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State Bank of IndiaSBIYONO
Next
Story

Employees to get overtime salary for working 30 minutes extra in office, Modi govt's new rules in the offing?

Must Watch

PT2M34S

COVID-19: Ganga Ram Hospital flags SOS to govt over Oxygen shortage