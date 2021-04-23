SBI Video KYC based savings account opening now available on YONO, here is how to do it

New Delhi: The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a Video KYC based account opening feature on its mobile banking app – YONO.

This functionality will help customers open an account with SBI without having to visit a bank branch. This digital initiative powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Facial Recognition Technology is a contactless and paperless process, an SBI statement said.

This Video KYC feature will be available to customers planning to open a new savings account with SBI.

To avail this new facility, all that a person needs to do is download the YONO App, click on ‘New to SBI’, and select ‘Insta Plus Savings Account’. They will have to enter their Aadhaar details in the app and once the Aadhar authentication is complete they will have to input personal details and schedule a video call to complete the KYC process. On successful completion of Video KYC, the account will be automatically opened.

Since its launch in Nov 2017, YONO has gained 80 million downloads and over 37 million registered users. SBI has partnered with over 100 e-Commerce players in more than 20 plus categories on the YONO platform. Other initiatives on this platform include YONO Krishi, YONO Cash, and PAPL with more features lined up for the future.

SBI has opened over 1.5 million accounts through YONO in the quarter ended December 2020 with nearly 91% of YONO eligible savings bank customers migrated on YONO.

