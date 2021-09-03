SBI YONO app, internet banking to remain down on September 4: Check details here

Several SBI banking services such as SBI internet banking, Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business, IMPS, and UPI will not be available between 22:35 hours on September 4 and 01:35 hours on September 5, 2021 due to maintenance work.

The bank took to Twitter to announce that the downtime is said to last for 180 minutes.

SBI said, "We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience."

Meanwhile, SBI had announced that it has secured Rs 4,000 crore through Basel compliant additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds, providing a coupon rate of 7.72 percent.

The issue received a laudable response from investors with bids in excess of Rs 10,000 crore received against a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore, the bank said in a release.

"Based on the response, the bank has decided to accept ₹4,000 crore at a coupon of 7.72 per cent," the bank added.

This is considered as the lowest pricing offered on such debt, issued by any Indian bank since the implementation of Basel III capital rules in 2013, it said.

Meanwhile, the bank has AAA credit rating from local credit agencies and AT1 offering is rated AA , which is the highest rating in the country for these instruments in view of the hybrid and high-risk nature of these instruments, the release said.

It is the first AT1 bond issuance in the domestic market post the new Sebi regulations announced in March this year, it said.

Live TV

#mute