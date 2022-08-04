NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
ANUPAM MITTAL

Shark Tank fame Anupam Mittal invites budding entrepreneurs to pitch unique ideas and bag first investment

Anupam Mittal wrote on LinkedIn, "Problem - Not enough time to help & listen to every founder Solution - DreamDeal.me. That’s right … Now anybody can pitch to me. We bring you the 1st of its kind social media funding platform … DreamDeal.me & all you need to do is make a 30 sec reel."

Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 08:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Anupam Mittal started a new initiative ''DreamDeal.com''.
  • He is a well known angel investor of the country.
  • He started DreamDeal.com to fund dubbing entrepreneurs.

Shark Tank fame Anupam Mittal invites budding entrepreneurs to pitch unique ideas and bag first investment

New Delhi: Founder and CEO of the People Group Anupam Mittal is known for his investment approach. He is also known as one of the innovative investors of India. Mumbai based investor have founded Shaadi.com, Makaan.com, now DreamDeal.com and more. His new post on LinkedIn is the most talked about topic among entrepreneurs. On August 3, he announced his new initiative DreamDeal.com to fund dubbing entrepreneurs. 

He wrote on LinkedIn, "Problem - Not enough time to help & listen to every founder Solution - DreamDeal.me. That’s right … Now anybody can pitch to me. We bring you the 1st of its kind social media funding platform … DreamDeal.me & all you need to do is make a 30 sec reel." (Also Read: Amazon fined for selling sub-standard pressure cookers from CCPA)

"We are starting small with micro grants to help people move one step ahead on their entrepreneurial journey. Let’s see where it goes from here Check out the rules & some of the amazing pitches so far instagram.com/dreamdeal.me … Wanna help? Make a pitch or just spread the word & we could help create something BIG together, he added". (Also Read: Markets halt 6-day rally; end marginally lower)

After posting it, there are lots of reactions from the public. Some people complained about the malfunctioning of the link. But most of the people are interested in his new idea. Though, everyone knows that he is an angel investor and the most innovative enterprises of the country.

In his last post on LinkedIn, he talked about the right approach for investment. He posted, ““Money managers believe that spreading your risk is the best way to create wealth, but ask any successful entrepreneur about their journey and you will find that they have gone ‘all in,”.

