Amazon fined for selling sub-standard pressure cookers from CCPA

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on e-commerce major Amazon for selling pressure cookers which did not meet quality norms. 

  • It was observed that a total of 2,265 pressure cookers not conforming to mandatory standards.
  • The total fee earned by Amazon on sale of such pressure cookers was Rs 6,14,825.41.

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on e-commerce major Amazon for selling pressure cookers which did not meet quality norms. The CCPA also directed Amazon to notify consumers of all these 2,265 pressure cookers sold through its platform, recall the products and reimburse the amount to the buyers.

"Amazon also directed to pay penalty of Rs 1,00,000 for allowing sale of pressure cookers in violation to QCO (Quality Control Order) and violating the rights of consumers," according to the CCPA order. (ALSO READ: Markets halt 6-day rally; end marginally lower) 

 

It was observed that a total of 2,265 pressure cookers not conforming to mandatory standards were sold through Amazon after notification of the QCO. The total fee earned by Amazon on sale of such pressure cookers was Rs 6,14,825.41. (ALSO READ: Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: How to link Aadhaar with voter ID online – Step by step process explained here) 

 

