This Government Hikes DA For State Employees

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh government said today that it would increase the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees by 5 percent, bringing the total to 38 percent. The enhanced DA is expected to benefit almost 3.80 lakh state government employees, according to officials. It will be known when the employees will begin receiving the increased DA after the notification is delivered.

Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, announced the rise on Twitter, writing, "The cabinet meeting has decided to increase the DA by 5 percent for the state government employees." According to Baghel, it will put a burden on the state exchequer of Rs 1000 crore. (Also Read: You Can Earn Upto Rs 75,000/Month By Taking Franchise Of This Business)

आप सबके साथ साझा करना चाहूँगा कि आज हमने कैबिनेट की बैठक में राज्य के शासकीय कर्मचारियों के महंगाई भत्ते (डी.ए) में 5% की वृद्धि करने का महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिया है.



इससे राज्य सरकार को प्रति वर्ष एक हजार करोड़ रुपए का अतिरिक्त वित्तीय भार आएगा. July 6, 2023

State government employees previously received DA at a rate of 22 percent under the 7th Pay Commission, which was later increased to 33 percent by 6 percent and 5 percent. (Also Read: 10 Richest Women In India 2023)

The state government employees would now be eligible to get 33 percent DA thanks to the raise. However, it is still 4 percent less than the DA received by employees of the central government.

The Madhya Pradesh government only recently proposed a 4 percent increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees.

According to a report in PTI, this statement was made at a mass wedding ceremony in Gillor Village, Sehore district. According to the chief minister, the state government will raise the DA by 4 percent to bring it online with the one provided by the federal government.