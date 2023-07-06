Flipkart Franchise Business Idea: You Can Earn Upto Rs 75,000/Month By Taking Franchise Of This Business

New Delhi: A Flipkart delivery franchise could be the ideal business option for you if you're looking for a way to earn some extra cash. The popularity of online shopping has increased demand for the services of Flipkart, the largest online retailer in India. To further their goal of reaching more people, Flipkart is constantly seeking additional franchisees.

You would be accountable for delivering orders to clients in your region as an entrepreneur franchisee.

What Is Flipkart Delivery Franchise?

It is a style of franchising where the franchisee consents to provide products or services on the franchisor's behalf. Online retailers frequently employ these kinds of companies since they may contract out their delivery requirements to franchisees.

Requirements For A Flipkart Delivery Franchise

You must fulfill a few conditions in order to become a Flipkart delivery partner. You would first need a car of your own. The second requirement is that you have a current driver's licence. The third need is that you must be able to guarantee delivery dates. You must have between 500 and 1500 square feet of space.

Flipkart Delivery Franchise: Investment Details

The price of a Flipkart delivery franchise varies according to the territory's size, the areas you want to serve, and the volume of orders you can commit to. However, you need a budget between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for a small and huge territory, respectively.

Flipkart Delivery Franchise: Profit

The size of your region and the number of orders you can commit to are just two variables that affect how much profit you may generate as a Flipkart delivery partner. However, if you're able to fulfill a large number of orders, you might anticipate making a respectable profit.

On each delivery you make, a commission would be paid to you. The delivery location and the nature of the goods affected the precise commission amount. You can earn a profit of up to ₹5 - ₹10 lakh annually.

Flipkart Delivery Franchise: Eligibility Criteria

You must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid driver's licence in order to apply for a Flipkart delivery franchise. Additionally, you must be able to guarantee delivery dates.