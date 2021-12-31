हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand govt’s New Year gift to old-age citizens, widows; pension hiked from Rs 1200 to Rs 1400

The Uttarakhand government has increased the old-age pension and widow pension from Rs 1200 to Rs 1400. 

Uttarakhand govt’s New Year gift to old-age citizens, widows; pension hiked from Rs 1200 to Rs 1400

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government, on Friday (December 31), increased the old-age pension and widow pension from Rs 1200 to Rs 1400. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting which was held earlier today.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government, in the cabinet meeting, also decided to give maternity leave to the guest female teachers. Apart from this, the state cabinet has also taken the decision to establish a law college in Tehri Garhwal’s Narendra Nagar. Also Read: Using ATM beyond free transactions to get expensive from Jan 1; check new charges

The cabinet has also taken a decision to exempt the property tax for 10 years on the houses constructed in the areas expanded by the municipal bodies. The Uttarakhand is slated to go to the Assembly polls next year. Also Read: Competition Comm orders probe against Apple for alleged unfair business practices

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UttarakhandpensionOld age pensionWidow pension
Next
Story

Using ATM beyond free transactions to get expensive from Jan 1; check new charges

Must Watch

PT3M

Amit Shah attacks SP-BSP from Ayodhya