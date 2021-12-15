Waiting for PM Kisan 10th Installment? Drop everything and read THIS important update

New Delhi: Those eligible farmers who are eagerly waiting for the 10th Installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme may be in for some really big news tomorrow.

It is being widely speculated in several media reports that PM Narendra Modi may release the 10th installment on of PM KISAN on Thursday, December 16. This speculation is fuelled by the reports that PM Modi is will address the closing ceremony of an agriculture program organized by the Gujarat government on natural farming practices 16 December. Around 5,000 farmers are expected to participate in the programme.

Hence, it has been widely discussed in the media that the 10th installment of the PM Kisan might be deposited in the account of farmers on Thursday. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same as yet and must be taken with a pinch of salt.

It must be recalled that last year, on December 25, PM Modi had released the 7th instalment PM-KISAN. The PM Modi transferred Rs 18,000 crores to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families under via video conferencing on December 25, which is also the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In a financial year, PM Kisan installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.

ln the beginning when the PM-KISAN Scheme was launched (February, 2019), its benefits were admissible only to Small & marginal Farmers' families, with combined landholding upto 2 hectare. The Scheme was later on revised in June 2019 and extended to all farmer families irrespective of the size of their landholdings

The Central Government had notified a decision to extend the benefit of Rs 6,000 per year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers in the country, irrespective of the size of their landholding.

Live TV

#mute