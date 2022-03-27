Want to check your Aadhaar authentication history? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: For every citizen, an Aadhaar Card is a must-have document. It is one of the most important forms of identification. Aadhaar card is required for all government functions and to take advantage of government schemes. Almost everywhere, the Aadhaar number is requested.

Citizens' biometric and demographic information is stored in the Aadhaar card, which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Because every Indian's bank account is linked to their Aadhaar card, it can also be used for money transactions. However, with the rise of online scams, many people are concerned about the misuse of Aadhaar.

You can check where your Aadhaar has been used for authentication for 50 years or in the last six months by visiting the UIDAI website.

Click on Aadhaar Authentication History if you want to know where your Aadhaar has been used.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and four-digit security code here.

Now, select Generate OTP. Following that, an OTP will be sent to your mobile number.

The website will now load a new page. Enter the authentication type, the date range, the number of records, and the OTP.

Now, go to the drop-down menu and select All Options.

Then, on the page, select the date range.

Only six months ago, you could gather information here.

Now, click the submit button and enter all of the required information.

You will be shown information about where and how your Aadhaar card has been used.

