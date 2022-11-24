Want to download Life Certificate online? Here's Step-by-Step to download it via web portal and App

New Delhi: The deadline for all government pensioners to submit ‘life Certificate’ or ‘Jeevan Praman Patra’ by November 30, 2022. They have to sumbit the proof of their life certificate to banks, post offices, more to continue their pensions.

ALSO READ | Black Friday Sale 2022 is live now in India; THESE Indian companies are offering amazing deals - In PICS

You can do so online via face recognition. The Central Government has announced pensioners to submit life certificates via Jeevan Pramaan Portal or app. You can log in at jeevanpramaan.gov.in to download the life certificate. Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric enabled Aadhaar-based Digital Life Certificate for pensioners. Jeevan Pramaan i.e DLC is generated for individual pensioner using his/her Aadhaar number and Biometrics.

ALSO READ | Unemployment rate dips to 7.2% during July-September 2022 in India: NSO Data

Here’s how to dowload life Certificate via Jeevan Portal

1. To download the jeevanpramaan application click on 'Download' tab on https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in

2. Provide email-id, captcha and click on 'I agree to Download'.

3. You will receive OTP on your email-id - enter the otp.

4. On entering correct OTP the download page appears - click on 'Download For Windows OS'

5. you will receive download link on your e-mail-id - link can be clicked only once after that it expires - Click on it.

6. A .zip file containing the jeevanpramaan application will get downloaded – unzip the .zip file, - after unzipping follow instructions provided in 'client installation document'.

How to download Jeevan Pramaan Mobile App?

1. To download the jeevanpramaan application click on 'Download' tab on https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in

2. Provide email-id, captcha and click on 'I agree to Download'.

3. You will receive OTP on your email-id - enter the otp.

4. On entering correct OTP the download page appears - click on 'Mobile App download' '

5. You will receive download link on your e-mail-id - link can be clicked only once after that it expires - Click on it - application ( apk file ) will get downloaded.