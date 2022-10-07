NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
STATE BANK OF INDIA

Yeh Wrong Number Hai! SBI shares valuable suggestions and tips on how to deal with scam calls

State Bank of India (SBI) has shared valuable suggestion on how to deal with scam calls. In a video tweet, SBI said, “Understand "YehWrongNumberHai"! Never call back or respond to such SMSs as these are scam to steal your personal/financial information. Stay Alert and #SafeWithSBI. #CyberJagrooktaDiwas”

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

Yeh Wrong Number Hai! SBI shares valuable suggestions and tips on how to deal with scam calls

New Delhi: Online or phone services come in very handy in the times we live, however the bane of online dealings could mean loss of financial and personal data. Scamsters and fraudsters are lurking around in the social media as well as online/telecom service offerings. These scamsters are all the while making ploy to steal your personal and financial information.

The SBI video message asks people to look for signs on how scamsters and crooks try to dupe people. SBI said that one should take the following measures.

People often get calls that their electricity connection will be cut. These scamsters also use SMS phishing and thereby trapping the victims into revealing their personal information.

How to identify fake calls or wrong numbers?

 

- Message recieved from a phone number and not an official ID

- Asking you to take immediate ction by calling from a random number

- Creating urgency

- Spelling or grammatical mistakes

SBI says that people should make safe choices and verify teh source before taking an action

