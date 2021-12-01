हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Handball

Premier Handball League unveils Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh as the second franchise team

(Source: Twitter)

New Delhi: Committed to delivering a top-of-the-line handball experience and aiming to commercialise the sport in India, the Premier Handball League (PHL) on Wednesday announced Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh has come on board as the second franchise to participate in the much-anticipated inaugural edition of the league.

Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh is owned by the Pavna Group of Industries, one of the leading automotive part solution companies in South East Asia. 

"This association with the Pavna Group gives us, the PHL family, immense pleasure and we are proud to state that we both share similar goals which entail taking the sport of handball to the next level, both in the state of Uttar Pradesh and nationally for India. Uttar Pradesh has given many handball athletes to the nation since the beginning and the participation of the current ones in the league would further inspire the enthusiasts and the sport within the state," said Manu Agrawal, CEO, Bluesport Entertainment Pvt. Ltd in an official release.

The Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh is headed by the young and dynamic entrepreneur Swapnil Jain, who shares a deep interest in the sport, with a vision to promote handball in Uttar Pradesh and put the state on the global map by creating world-class athletes from the region.

"Handball is a popular sport and most schools in India have included it as a part of their sports curriculum. But with time, the popularity has faded. We as a stakeholder want to support handball and enable it to regain its glory and by joining hands with PHL. We hope to achieve this goal. Our objective will be to bring the awareness and the excitement of the sport back," said Mr Swapnil Jain, Managing Director, Pavna Group of Industries.

The league had earlier announced Garvit Gujarat as its first franchise. The first season of PHL, which is set to take place next year, will bring an exciting and never-seen-before experience to the audience and will also provide Indian players with the opportunity to rub shoulders with top international players from across the world and enhance their skills.

