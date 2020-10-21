Three more held in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad Rs 20 cr drug case, total 12 now

Pune: The Police has held three more people in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad Rs 20 crore drug case and the total number of arrests in the drug smuggling racket has now increased to 12.

The main accused Tushar Suryakant Kale, a resident of Borivali was arrested along with Rakesh Srikanth Khanivadekar alias Raki and a Nigerian national named Efnairi Udoko.

As per reports, the Police also raided and sealed a company named Sanyog Biotech where these drugs were made and has seized cash worth Rs 85 lakh.

The case goes back to October 7, 2020, when the Police had received an input that there is a type of drug that was being manufactured and smuggled. Subsequently, the Police acted on the tip-off and seized Rs 20 crore worth of meow meow or MD drugs from a car and apprehended five accused.

During interrogation, the Police found out about the biotech company which was then raided and sealed.

