हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
drug smuggling

Three more held in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad Rs 20 cr drug case, total 12 now

The Police has also raided and sealed a company named Sanyog Biotech where these drugs were made.

Three more held in Pune&#039;s Pimpri Chinchwad Rs 20 cr drug case, total 12 now
File Photo

Pune: The Police has held three more people in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad Rs 20 crore drug case and the total number of arrests in the drug smuggling racket has now increased to 12.

The main accused Tushar Suryakant Kale, a resident of Borivali was arrested along with Rakesh Srikanth Khanivadekar alias Raki and a Nigerian national named Efnairi Udoko. 

As per reports, the Police also raided and sealed a company named Sanyog Biotech where these drugs were made and has seized cash worth Rs 85 lakh. 

The case goes back to October 7, 2020, when the Police had received an input that there is a type of drug that was being manufactured and smuggled. Subsequently, the Police acted on the tip-off and seized Rs 20 crore worth of meow meow or MD drugs from a car and apprehended five accused. 

During interrogation, the Police found out about the biotech company which was then raided and sealed. 

Live TV

Tags:
drug smugglingPunePimpri Chinchwad
Next
Story

335 cadets graduate at NDA 138 Course passing out parade, Battalion Cadet Captain Shivam Kumar gets Gold Medal, Mukesh Kumar Silver, Parth Gupta Bronze
  • 76,51,107Confirmed
  • 1,15,914Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M13S

LJP president Chirag Paswan releases party manifesto