BREAKING: Punjab govt imposes night curfew till January 15, schools and colleges closed

CHANDIGARH: In view of spiralling COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government has decided to impose a night curfew across the state to break the chain of transmission. According to the Punjab government's notification, a night curfew will be imposed in municipal areas with certain exceptions. Bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity subject to staff being fully vaccinated.

While gyms will remain closed, only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend the Govt, private offices, as per the notification issued by the Punjab government.

Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am within municipal limits of all cities and towns of Punjab, according to an order issued by the home affairs and justice department on Tuesday.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and coaching institutions, shall remain closed, it further said. Bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, and zoos shall be allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity subject to all employees being fully vaccinated, it said.

Only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend government and private offices, working spaces, factories, and industries, it said. The restrictions in poll-bound Punjab will remain in force till January 15.

Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of infections for the last few days. It has so far recorded 6,05,922 Covid cases and 16,651 deaths. The fresh restrictions come into effect after CMCharanjit Singh Channi chaired a review meeting to take stock of the Covid situation in the state.

